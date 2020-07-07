OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Citigroup lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

