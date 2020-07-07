Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

