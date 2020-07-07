Fulton Bank N. A. Buys Shares of 8,040 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,158,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,285,000 after buying an additional 251,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

