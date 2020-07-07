Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 130 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE BA opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

