OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

