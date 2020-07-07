ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ANSYS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in ANSYS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ANSYS by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,364. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $307.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

