Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $200,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day moving average is $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

