Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 435 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.