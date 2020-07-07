Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

