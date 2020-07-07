Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

NYSE:SO opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

