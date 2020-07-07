Fulton Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,424 shares of company stock worth $83,791,273 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

