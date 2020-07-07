Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

