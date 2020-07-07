Fulton Bank N. A. Buys 155 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.