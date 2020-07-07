Fulton Bank N. A. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.