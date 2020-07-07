U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

