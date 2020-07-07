FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 671.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 38.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.