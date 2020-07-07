Axa Buys 28,700 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 163,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

