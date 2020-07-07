American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

