Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

