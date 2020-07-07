Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Analyst Recommendations for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Target Price at $15.30
Brokerages Set Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Target Price at $15.30
Inovalon Holdings Inc Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts
Inovalon Holdings Inc Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts
Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp.
Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp.
Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Moody’s Co.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Moody’s Co.
Skyworks Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report