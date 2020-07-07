Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

DG stock opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

