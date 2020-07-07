Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $103,594,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,876 shares of company stock worth $38,062,630 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.