Ellevest Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $382.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $386.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average of $326.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

