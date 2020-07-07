Ellevest Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

DHR opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $184.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

