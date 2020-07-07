Windsor Group LTD Decreases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

