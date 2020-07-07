Windsor Group LTD Takes $141,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after acquiring an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

