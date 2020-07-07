Windsor Group LTD Purchases Shares of 2,381 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $38,516,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

