Windsor Group LTD Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $181.24.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

