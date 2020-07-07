Windsor Group LTD Sells 193 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.