Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of VB opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

