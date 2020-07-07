iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.