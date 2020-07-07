Windsor Group LTD Trims Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $629,466,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $102,592,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.