General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.