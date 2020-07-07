Windsor Group LTD Purchases Shares of 14,000 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,392 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.