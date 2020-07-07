Windsor Group LTD Has $351,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

NYSE LMT opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

