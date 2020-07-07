Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $245.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $665.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

