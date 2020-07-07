Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp.
Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp.
Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Moody’s Co.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Moody’s Co.
Skyworks Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Danaher Co.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Danaher Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report