Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

