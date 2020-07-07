4,065 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,029 shares of company stock worth $927,633 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of ICE opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

