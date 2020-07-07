Windsor Group LTD Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Cummins were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

