Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.