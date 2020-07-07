Windsor Group LTD Has $618,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,864,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.