Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

