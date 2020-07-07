Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $425.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

