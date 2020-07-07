Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BPOP opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

