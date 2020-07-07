Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

