Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.48 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.41. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

