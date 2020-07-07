Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

