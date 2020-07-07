7,832 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

