Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 625 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.87.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $46.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

