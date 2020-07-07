Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of COP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.