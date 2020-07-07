Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $35,000 Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 516.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $986.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $827.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,059.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of -850.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.75.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

